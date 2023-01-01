Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022.
Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the record lows vary much from year to year? Take a look.
Grand Junction, Colorado's Winter Weather
Most people would agree that winters in Grand Junction, Colorado really aren't that bad. Looking at 2022, Extreme Weather Watch reports the lowest temperature we've seen in 2022 was -2 degrees Fahrenheit on January 3. The lowest daily high so far this year was 20 degrees on January 2.
Looking Back Over The Last 50 Years in Grand Junction
If you look at Grand Junction's low temperatures over a 50-year period, you'll notice the record lows for each year tend to hover around zero degrees. Some years we dip into the negatives, and other years we linger in the single digits.
Oddball Years In Grand Junction
The year 1978 was a bit of a standout, with Grand Junction's record low for the year reaching -12 degrees. In contrast, just two years later in 1980, the record low for the year was a positive 14 degrees. As they say, if you don't like the weather in Grand Junction, simply wait for 15 minutes and it will change.
All-Time Record Low In Grand Junction, Colorado
According to Extreme Weather Watch, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Grand Junction was -23 degrees Fahrenheit on January 13, 1963.
Look Back 122 Years
Extreme Weather Watch offers weather records for Grand Junction dating back to 1900. According to the webpage, the recording site is Grand Junction Regional Airport.