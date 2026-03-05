Spring weather in western Colorado is like playing a game of ping-pong.

Just when it feels like we’re settling into a stretch of warm, mild days, another cold front shows up to shake things up.

This one moves in on Thursday and could bring some messy travel to the mountains.

Mild Start in Western Colorado on Thursday

Thursday begins fairly quiet across the region with mild temperatures sticking around through the morning.

But by the afternoon, a cold front will begin dropping into western Colorado. As it moves through, rain and higher-elevation snow showers will spread from northwest to southeast across the region.

The Colorado mountains will see the first round of activity, with showers expanding through the afternoon and evening.

Mountain Snow Picks Up

By Thursday night, showers become widespread across the northern and central mountains while areas farther south see more scattered activity.

Snow levels will drop quickly overnight, falling below 5,000 feet by early Friday. That means some valleys could wake up to a light dusting or a couple of inches of snow.

The mountains will see the bigger totals. Current forecasts call for four to 10 inches in the northern and central Colorado mountains, with two to six inches possible in the San Juans.

Travel through the high country Thursday night into Friday morning could get slick in a hurry.

Quick Cooldown, Then Warm Again

Friday will feel noticeably cooler behind the front, with lingering snow showers in the mountains.

But like most spring systems around here, it won’t last long. Conditions begin drying out Saturday, and temperatures will gradually warm again into early next week — climbing back to 10 to 15 degrees above normal.