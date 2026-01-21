For now, Colorado's weather is playing it safe, with mostly dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures sticking around through at least Thursday.

That said, there’s moderate confidence that a storm will show up Friday into the weekend, bringing mountain snow, valley rain, and a much-needed reality check for temperatures.

So yes, it’s boring now, but the weather may finally remember it’s January.

Cold Mornings, Windy Afternoons

Clear skies and dry air did their thing this morning, allowing temperatures to tank overnight, especially in cold pool basins like Gunnison, where single digits are starting the day strong.

Later today, we'll see some gusty winds kick up across northwest Colorado and along the mountains, making it feel colder than the thermometer suggests.

Despite the chilly starts and the wind, afternoon highs remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Thursday.

Midweek: Mild, Dry, and Stubborn

Clouds increase as a low-pressure system starts pushing moisture towards us, especially by Thursday. Nights stay cold for now, but clouds will slowly take the edge off those overnight lows.

In short: nice afternoons, cold mornings, no surprises.

Friday Into the Weekend: Winter Shows Up

Things finally get interesting late Thursday night into Friday as colder air moves in and moisture increases to well above normal levels.

The Colorado mountains currently look favored for snow, with growing confidence in at least several inches of accumulation between Friday and Saturday. Valley locations lean more toward rain.

Temperatures drop back toward seasonal levels this weekend before ridging likely returns next week, bringing another warm-up.

