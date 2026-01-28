The Colorado mountains are in line for a few inches of snow late Wednesday into Thursday, just enough to remind everyone that winter still owns the high country.

Mountain passes will get slick, especially overnight into early Thursday, while most lower elevations stay dry and largely unbothered.

After that, warming days, cool nights, and dry weather take back over through the weekend.

Late Wednesday into Thursday: Don’t Ignore the Passes

A weak system slides into northern Colorado starting tonight, bringing limited moisture but decent upper-level support.

Snow chances focus mainly on the Park Range near Rabbit Ears Pass and along the Colorado–Wyoming border. The best chance for snowfall looks to be late tonight through Thursday morning. Lght snow could linger through much of the day.

Totals aren’t huge, but they’re enough to matter. There's a chance of around four to seven inches along the spine of the Park Range, with one to three inches for the Flat Tops and Elkheads. Gusty winds could add an extra layer of difficulty for mountain travel.

Friday Through the Weekend: Mild and Quiet

Outside of a stray flurry, most areas see plenty of sunshine and dry weather. By Saturday, highs run five to 10 degrees above normal, and that mild trend holds through Monday.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we could see more precipitation, but confidence is low.

