Spring in western Colorado is about to skip a few steps and jump straight to “Is it June already?”

This week brings sunshine, wind, and temperatures that will feel way too warm for mid-March.

And by the end of the week, we could be flirting with record highs.

Warm Weather Is Taking Over

A system well to our south is helping push warm air into the region, and that means temperatures are climbing.

Monday and Tuesday will run 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. In other words, pretty great weather if you like warm afternoons and don’t mind a little wind.

And yes… the wind is sticking around.

Expect Breezy Afternoons

The jet stream is dipping closer to northern Colorado, which will help mix stronger winds down to the surface.

That means breezy afternoons most of the week, with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range, especially in the northern valleys. Other valleys and higher terrain will also see occasional gusty conditions through the afternoons.

So if you’ve got patio furniture that likes to travel… maybe keep an eye on it.

A Tiny Shot at Snow

A weak system slides through Tuesday and could squeeze out a few snow showers in the northern mountains and the San Juans.

But this isn’t a winter comeback.

Forecasters say no meaningful accumulation is expected — just enough to remind the mountains that it’s still technically winter.

Near-Record Warmth by the End of the Week

The real headline arrives later in the week.

High pressure builds in Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures close to 20 degrees above normal. Lower elevations could easily see 70s and even some 80s, which is knocking on the door of record warmth for mid-March.