Clear skies overnight are letting temperatures drop fast and hard this morning, thanks to strong radiational cooling doing exactly what it loves to do.

If you’re waking up thinking, “Wow, that feels rude,” you’re not wrong, especially in Colorado's high-elevation valleys where the cold really settles in.

The good news? This cold snap is short-lived, and a warmer, quieter pattern takes over as the week rolls on.

This Morning: Peak Cold, No Snow

Any leftover mountain snow from yesterday’s weak system is officially done, and skies have cleared out across the region.

That clear sky setup is great for stargazing and terrible for keeping heat around overnight, which is why temperatures are tanking this morning, particularly in the colder valleys.

Cloud cover will increase tonight, which should help prevent a repeat performance Tuesday morning. High temperatures also start inching upward today, beginning a slow but steady warm-up.

Midweek: Ridge to the Rescue

By Tuesday night, a ridge of high pressure builds in, delivering what it does best: sunshine and warmer temperatures.

That nice stretch sticks around through Wednesday, making for pleasant afternoons and far less dramatic mornings. It’s the kind of weather that quietly rebuilds confidence after a cold start.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a weak disturbance drops down from Wyoming, bringing some extra clouds and maybe a stray flurry for the northern and central mountains, emphasis on stray.

Late Week and Weekend: Mild and Boring (In a Good Way)

A few more snow events could clip the area through Thursday, but impacts stay minimal. The Park Range has the best shot at seeing light snow, while most other areas just deal with passing clouds.

Heading into the weekend, skies remain partly cloudy, and temperatures stay above late-January normals.

