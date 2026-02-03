Light snow showers and breezy winds roll through western Colorado today, but don’t expect much payoff for the hype.

Accumulations stay under two inches, impacts are minimal, and most of the region continues its streak of dry, unseasonably warm weather.

Yes, winter is technically present, but it’s just being wildly unmotivated.

Today in Colorado: Windy With Token Snow

According to the National Weather Service, there is a modest shot of moisture sliding in from the north to kick off snow showers over some of Colorado's mountain ranges.

Snow amounts stay light, but slick spots could still pop up over higher passes, especially when paired with gusty winds.

Speaking of wind, expect 30 to 40 mph gusts through mountain passes this afternoon, with breezier conditions spilling into higher valleys along I-70 and US-50.

It’ll feel colder up high, even if the snow doesn’t amount to much.

Tonight Into Wednesday: Calmer, Maybe Foggy

Winds will ease up tonight, and any lingering snow showers will shut down.

Some areas could see patchy fog in the valleys on Wednesday morning, especially in northern areas.

How foggy it gets depends on how fast winds completely back off, so this one’s a “check before you drive” situation.

Colorado Rest of the Week: February Doing Its Best April Impression

From midweek through the weekend, storms are expected and temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with some locations flirting with record highs Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead, there are growing signs that this blocking pattern might finally break down next week. If it does, wetter and more unsettled weather could return.

