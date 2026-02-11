Mountain snow above 8,000 feet and valley rain arrive in western Colorado on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Northern and central ranges can expect six to 12 inches, with the Park Range potentially pushing closer to 18 inches by Friday morning. Southern mountains will see lower totals.

Because this system is relatively warm, most travel impacts will be confined to higher passes overnight and early in the morning. Daytime warmth should limit lower-elevation issues.

Another round of precipitation is possible on Friday, mainly across southern Colorado. A brief break follows this weekend, with additional moisture arriving early next week.

Through Thursday Night: Wet but Mild

Snow levels remain high, generally 8,000 to 9,000 feet, so valleys see rain while mountains stack up accumulation. Snow will be on the wetter side.

Thursday brings a slight uptick in instability as energy rotates through. That could trigger brief, heavier bands and even isolated lightning, leading to short bursts of higher snowfall rates in the mountains.

Precipitation trends lighter Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday Into the Weekend: South Favored, Then a Break

As the low tracks through the Desert Southwest, drier air works into areas along and north of I-70. Southern Colorado, especially the San Juans, could still pick up light terrain-driven snow through Friday night into early Saturday.

Snow levels stay elevated, and accumulations remain mostly confined to higher terrain.

A ridge builds Sunday, bringing quieter weather before another Pacific system lines up for mid-next week.