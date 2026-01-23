Winter Weather Advisories are up today and tomorrow for most Colorado mountain ranges, plus the La Sals and Abajos in Utah, and this time it’s not a bluff.

A widespread snow event kicks off later today, with 6 to 12 inches expected in the mountains, and locally higher totals in favored spots.

Some valleys get in on the action, too, though totals will be all over the map. anywhere from 1 to 6 inches, depending on location and timing. Translation: this is a real storm, and travel is going to be affected.

Get our free mobile app

Today Through Saturday: Snow, Snow, and More Snow

Everything is lining up for snow to move in later this afternoon as a surface cold front sets up shop. Mountains see snow first, valleys start as rain before flipping to snow in some areas.

Snowfall becomes more widespread and more persistent along and south of I-70. The central mountains and parts of the San Juans are in line for the highest totals.

While warnings were considered for parts of the San Juans, advisory-level snow is expected to be widespread, with the biggest totals focused near higher passes like Wolf Creek.

Travel today and tonight could be dicey, especially with snow showers capable of briefly dumping heavier snow with little warning.

Read More: The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in Colorado: Is Yours on the List?

Saturday Night and Beyond: Cold, Then Calm

Snow tapers off late Saturday night into early Sunday as colder air settles in behind the storm. Sunday looks to be the coldest day of the stretch, with temperatures running below normal.

After that, things quiet down quickly. Dry air moves in, snow chances drop way off, and temperatures steadily rebound through the workweek.

Keep scrolling to see some historic photos of snow around western Colorado. 👇🏻

Grand Junction & Western Colorado Snow 1940s and 50s - Robert Grant Photos Snow has fallen in Western Colorado! Let's take a look back to Grand Junction and Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s with these Robert Grant photos. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

Colorado Towns Receiving the Most Annual Snow Fall If you love snow, you'll want to move to one of these Colorado towns. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan