Here we go again. Colorado weather just refuses to sit still.

If you thought we were done with snow, not so fast. The mountains are still in the game, and they are about to get a couple more rounds before we get a short break. Then next week decides to stir the pot again.

Let’s break it down.

What to Expect To Begin Your Weekend

The higher elevations could pick up another inch or two of snow by Friday morning. Roads should mostly stay wet thanks to milder temps and the hit-and-miss nature of these showers.

No major winter alerts right now, but if you are above 10,000 feet, expect fresh snow.

Another system swings across the Four Corners, bringing mountain snow and valley rain.

Some Colorado mountains are favored, especially the San Juan Mountains. Snow totals there look to land in the 2 to 6 inch range, with locally higher amounts above timberline.

There is about a 30 to 50 percent chance some of the highest peaks see more than 6 inches. Snow levels stay high thanks to relatively mild temperatures, so most lower elevations are looking at wet roads rather than winter driving chaos.

You Can Definitely Enjoy Your Weekend + Beyond

Good news. Saturday and Sunday calm down.

Drier air moves in, and we warm up to 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Saturday. It will feel pretty nice, especially compared to what we have been dealing with.

Do not get too comfortable.

Monday night through Tuesday night currently looks like the best window for accumulating mountain snow and tougher travel in the high country.

Temperatures stay warmer than average at first, but cooler air works in as the week goes on. Snow levels will gradually drop, and yes, light valley snow cannot be ruled out later next week.

Classic Colorado. Always something.