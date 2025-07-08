We're Coloradans, of course, we're used to temperatures in the triple digits. We normally point at the sun and jokingly shout, "Why are you trying to kill me?"

OK, that may be a bit dramatic. It's true, however, that the sun in Colorado can do more damage to you than other states.

Yes, you can get sunburnt in 15 minutes if you're not careful. When we first heard that, we thought it was nonsense, but nope, it's just science.

What Causes the Sun to Burn You Faster in Colorado?

In short, it's the elevation. No, that doesn't necessarily mean it's because you're closer to the sun.

Seriously, someone told us that once, and we laughed (to ourselves) and nodded with a little smirk.

The truth is, that the sun's rays have fewer UV filtering layers to get through. The higher you go in elevation, the thinner these layers become.

While it's always a good idea to wear sunblock, in Colorado, it's a must-do. Even more so if you're heading out to hike/climb one of the many 14ers in the state.

Getting Sunburnt in Colorado Isn't Just a Summer Thing

One of the best parts of living in Colorado is all the sun we receive on the reg. Some people believe we see over 300 days of sun. That number has been disputed many times; it's just not true.

Regardless, it's always sunny, even during the winter.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy many bluebird days, even stripping down to just a t-shirt on the sunniest days.

That's a great way to enjoy a sunny day on the slopes, as long as you're protected by sunblock. The reason ... you're getting blasted by UV rays from above and below. On fresh powder, the effect is even worse..

The sun reflects off the snow. New snow is more reflective than old snow.

As we stated above, the sun in Colorado is definitely trying to kill you when you're out on the slopes.

All in all, you just need to protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays with clothing or sunblock. The choice is yours.

