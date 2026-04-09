Spring in western Colorado is about to do the full routine again, warm, breezy, a little rain and then a legit cooldown.

We’re easing out of the calm stretch and heading back into “something’s always happening” weather.

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Warm and Breezy Through Friday

Through the end of the workweek, we stay under a warm pattern with temps running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Afternoons will be breezy, especially in the valleys north of I-70, with enough wind and dry air to flirt with elevated fire weather concerns.

We’ll also see a few scattered mountain showers pop up each afternoon, but don’t expect much if you’re in town. Snow levels are high, so even the mountains are mostly seeing rain outside the highest peaks.

Saturday Brings More Widespread Showers

By Saturday, things start to shift.

Moisture increases, clouds thicken up, and we finally get more widespread showers across the region. This isn’t a washout, but it’s a noticeable step up from the hit-or-miss mountain stuff earlier in the week.

Temperatures dip slightly, but we’re still running above normal.

There may be a brief break on Sunday morning, but don’t get too comfortable.

Another, stronger system is already lining up behind it.

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Cold Front Kicks Off the Work Week

By Monday, a colder system moves in and finally brings that classic spring reset.

Snow levels drop to around 8,500 feet, meaning mountain snow returns in a more meaningful way, while valleys see cooler rain and much lower temps.

By early next week, highs fall to 5 to 10 degrees below normal, and scattered showers hang around into Tuesday.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams