Spring in western Colorado is pulling its favorite move again. Warm, windy, then boom, back to winter.

And this time, it’s not just about snow. It’s about your plants.

Freeze Warning Tonight

If you’ve already jumped the gun on planting, this is your heads up.

Freezing temperatures are expected tonight across the southern valleys, and a Freeze Warning is in effect. Some areas will dip below that 32-degree mark long enough to do real damage.

And this isn’t a one-and-done situation.

There’s also a Freeze Watch for Friday night, when even more locations could drop below freezing.

If it’s green and you care about it, cover it.

Snow and Wind Return Thursday

Before we get to the coldest nights, Thursday brings another round of active weather.

A colder system moves in Thursday afternoon into the evening, bringing showers, a few thunderstorms, gusty winds, and mountain snow.

Valley winds could top 45 mph, and higher gusts are possible in stronger storms.

Snow levels will drop as the front moves through, and by Thursday night into Friday morning, travel over the passes could get slick.

Mountain Snow Adds Up

The northern and central Colorado mountains are expected to pick up another round of measurable snow, especially overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Nothing out of left field for April, but enough to make early morning drives a little more interesting.

Read More: Why Was There a Viking Ship in the Grand Junction Desert in 1975?

Cold Nights Ahead

Once this system clears out, colder air settles in.

That sets the stage for widespread freezing temperatures Friday night, especially if skies clear out like expected.

After that, we start climbing again. Temps rebound this weekend and head back above normal early next week.

Because of course they do.