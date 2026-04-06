Spring in western Colorado is finally calming down ... a little.

We’re not done with showers, but this week looks more like a steady mix of mild temps and mountain-focused weather instead of anything dramatic.

Honestly, it’s about as “normal” as we get this time of year.

Warmer Than Normal (Again)

Temperatures are trending about 10 degrees above normal through the week, so expect comfortable afternoons across the region.

Not record-breaking heat like we just had, but definitely on the warm side for early April.

Showers Stick to the Mountains

We’ll see a few rounds of moisture roll through this week, but don’t expect widespread soaking rain.

Most of the action stays in the higher elevations, where terrain does the heavy lifting to squeeze out precipitation.

That means if you’re in the valleys, you’ll likely see more clouds than actual rain most days.

Rain Down Low, Snow Up High

With warmer temps in place, snow levels are climbing back up to around 9,000 feet.

So anything below that? Mostly rain.

Above that? Snow returns to the peaks and passes, right where you’d expect it this time of year.

Read More: Weird Colorado Landmarks: Tunnels, Castles, and Conspiracy Sites

Best Chances for Precipitation

The most noticeable rounds of showers look to come late Monday into Tuesday, and then again heading into Friday and the weekend.

Midweek (Wednesday and Thursday) looks quieter, with lighter and more scattered activity.

For once, spring might actually behave itself, at least for a few days.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams