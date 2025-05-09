Grand Junction, Colorado, is known as a place with tons of sunshine and well over 200 blue-sky days a year. However, the Western Slope is not without its severe weather days.

Sudden hailstorms are common in Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties during spring and summer. Being ready and knowing how to respond can help keep your family safe and limit damage.

Get our free mobile app

Before the Storm: Preparation Tips

Severe Weather in Colorado Photo by Intricate Explorer on Unsplash loading...

Monitoring local weather reports when you know storms are coming is a great way to stay informed. Alerts from our station app can notify you quickly of an approaching thunderstorm or hailstorm. A NOAA weather radio is another great resource.

Being prepared also means keeping a storm emergency kit with essentials like flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and non-perishable food items.

Protect Your Property

Protect your home from hailstorms Created with Canva loading...

Start with the basics when it comes to protecting your home.

Roof Maintenance: Know the status of your roof. Is there existing damage? Are impact-resistant shingles in the cards?

Secure Outdoor Items: If you expect stormy weather, patio furniture, grills, and potted plants should all come inside so they don't sail down the street with the storm.

Vehicle Protection: Park your vehicle in a garage or carport whenever possible. Thick blankets or specialized hail covers can help if you are without cover.

During the Storm: Safety Measures

Severe Weather in Colorado Photo by Jasper Gribble on Unsplash loading...

Reacting to a hailstorm involves many of the same steps your family might take during a severe thunderstorm or a tornado warning.

If indoors, wait out the storm in an interior room such as a bathroom or basement, and avoid using/handling electronics until after the storm.

If driving during a hailstorm, find a safe place to stop (not under an overpass) away from trees and power lines. Stay in your car and keep your seatbelt on.

If you are stuck outside during a hailstorm, seek shelter inside a sturdy building. Use your arms to protect your head and neck, or use a backpack to cover up.

Read More: How To Protect Your Car from Colorado’s Harsh Weather

After the Storm: Recovery Steps

After a hailstorm has passed, walk your property and check for damage. Take pictures.

Notify your home and auto insurance companies about any hail damage. If you have a tarp, it can be a big help covering a busted window or damaged roof until repairs can be made.

These tips can help you easily survive a Western Slope hailstorm. Keep reading to learn more about how to spot a thunderstorm that is about to turn severe.

Severe Weather in Colorado Photo by Darian Garcia on Unsplash loading...

Top Signs a Thunderstorm Could Turn Severe And When to Head to Safety Severe thunderstorms can pop up fast, sometimes in a matter of minutes. While many storms only bring a quick downpour, others can turn dangerous, packing damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even tornadoes.

Knowing the early warning signs can give you precious minutes to get yourself and your family to safety. Here’s what to watch for. Gallery Credit: Unsplash

LOOK: Six Crazy Colorado State Weather Records that Still Stand Today Colorado is no stranger to extreme weather. What is the warmest temperature you have felt in Colorado? What about the coldest low? From triple-digit temps to sustained snowfall, here are six of Colorado's most impressive weather records waiting to be broken. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams