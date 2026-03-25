It’s late March, and somehow it feels like we skipped straight to July.

Western Colorado is stuck in this stretch of hot, dry, windy weather, and this isn’t your typical “nice spring day” kind of warm. This is the kind of heat that starts eyeing records.

And yeah, that comes with a catch.

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This Isn’t Just Warm… It’s Record-Type Heat

Let’s call it what it is.

Grand Junction is flirting with the upper 80s, which would crush the current record of 79. Thursday’s not backing off either, with temps right back in that same range.

That’s not a little above average. That’s 20+ degrees over where we should be right now.

And it’s not a one-day thing. This sticks around through the workweek before easing up a bit heading into the weekend.

This Is Where It Gets Risky

Heat by itself? Fine.

Heat plus wind and bone-dry air? That’s where things get sketchy.

Parts of northwest Colorado are already under Red Flag Warnings, and Thursday is shaping up the same way. Winds pick up in the afternoon, humidity drops, and suddenly it doesn’t take much for something small to turn into something real.

Don’t Expect Rain to Bail Us Out

Yeah, there’s a small chance for a few mountain showers.

Southern mountains on Wednesday, northern and central on Thursday.

But let’s be honest, it’s not doing much. Most of us stay dry.

There is a light at the end of this.

Read More: Why Was There a Viking Ship in the Grand Junction Desert in 1975?

By the weekend into early next week, things start to shift. Temps cool off, and we at least get a better shot at some moisture.

Until then, it’s hot, it’s dry, and this is not the week to get careless with fire.