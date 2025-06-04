Everyone knows about Colorado's "big cities," but let's not forget about the small towns that add so much character to our beautiful state.

They deserve some love, too.

We’re excited to highlight Crawford, Colorado, and discover all the unique things this charming little town has to offer.

A Quick History Lesson About Crawford, Colorado

Crawford is a small town located on Colorado's western slope. Crawford was founded in 1882 by George A. Crawford, who also founded Grand Junction, Colorado. The small town has been home to a post office since 1883.

Throughout its time, Crawford has always had a small population. That doesn't take away from its giant charm. In 1920, the population was just 149 people. 100 years later, in 2020, the population exploded to 403.

The small town has breathtaking views and a couple of celebrities who once called Crawford their home. Classic rocker Joe Cocker made his home on Mad Dog Ranch, where he passed away in 2014.

Crawford was also home to Jeneve Rose Mitchell, who was a contestant on the final season of American Idol.

What is There to Do in Crawford, Colorado?

If you're into outdoor activities, you're in luck. Crawford has everything the outdoor enthusiast wants.

Just outside of town, you can hike to Needle Rock, the pinnacle of views in Crawford. The hike is only one mile out and back, but considered moderate. So you'll want to make sure you're up for a small challenge.

If you're into fishing, you can wet your line at Crawford State Park or take your chances in the Gunnison River.

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison is only 11 miles south of Crawford, where you can see one of the most impressive canyons this side of the Grand Canyon. It's really a sight to see.

During summer, Crawford holds their Pioneer Days in June. You'll be treated to an Old Fashioned Dessert Theater Melodrama, cooking contests, live music, and fun activities.

