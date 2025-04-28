I'm not gonna lie and tell you that I'm NOT ready for road trip weather.

The truth is, I can't wait to pack my lovely wife and our pain-in-the-butt dogs into our truck and hit the road for some adventures.

If you don't already know, Grand Junction is the perfect place to live in Colorado if ya wanna do road trips to, well, anywhere in the state. (Utah, too, but that's a different story.)

See, we're perfectly located from the high central mountains, the rugged southwest mountains, and everything in between. On this particular occasion, we're gonna focus on Colorado's state parks. At least those that are just a short jaunt away.

What You Need to Know About Colorado's State Parks

Colorado is home to 42 state parks. That may seem like a lot, but 43% of Colorado's land is public -- that's 23 million acres.

Lathrop State Park is the first state park that opened in 1962 and is named after Harry Lathrop, the state’s first Director of State Parks.

The largest state park is State Forest State Park, which covers 70,838 acres in Jackson and Larimer Counties. The park has the Medicine Bow Mountains, wildlife, and mountain lakes.

Colorado State Parks Close to Grand Junction for a Quick Road Trip

You don’t have to venture far from Grand Junction to experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado’s stunning state parks.

