Colorado likes to pretend it’s laid-back. You know, flannel, craft beer, “I just hiked before work.” But let’s be honest, some towns here have a very different vibe.

We recently asked AI to figure out which places in Colorado lean a little more ... let’s call it “high and mighty.” And yeah, it’s exactly what you’d expect.

The list wasn’t just someone’s opinion either. It looked at things like home prices, average income, education levels, and population. Basically, all the stuff that quietly screams, “Yeah, we’re better than you.”

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Of course, the usual suspects show up.

Who Will Top Colorado's Snobbiest List?

Mountain towns? Of course. When your “starter home” costs more than most people’s lifetime earnings, things are going to feel a little exclusive.

Then you’ve got those polished Denver suburbs where everything looks perfect and everyone kind of knows it.

What’s funny is some of the big-name cities didn’t even crack the top 50. Denver, Boulder, even Fort Collins, they’re not leading the charge here.

Instead, it’s smaller, wealthier pockets doing the heavy lifting. Places like Aspen and Cherry Hills Village. You know, the kind of towns where “casual” still costs a fortune are right up there.

Read More: Blink and You’ll Miss It: The Tiny Western Slope Towns With the Best Views in Colorado

At the end of the day, “snobby” is subjective. One person’s dream town is another person’s “yeah, I don’t belong here.”

But if you’ve ever walked into a coffee shop and felt judged for not ordering something with oat milk and a backstory, you already know exactly what this list is getting at.