Oat Milk and Backstories: Why These Colorado Towns Just Topped the &#8216;Most Snobby&#8217; List

Oat Milk and Backstories: Why These Colorado Towns Just Topped the ‘Most Snobby’ List

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Colorado likes to pretend it’s laid-back. You know, flannel, craft beer, “I just hiked before work.” But let’s be honest, some towns here have a very different vibe.

We recently asked AI to figure out which places in Colorado lean a little more ... let’s call it “high and mighty.” And yeah, it’s exactly what you’d expect.

The list wasn’t just someone’s opinion either. It looked at things like home prices, average income, education levels, and population. Basically, all the stuff that quietly screams, “Yeah, we’re better than you.”

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Of course, the usual suspects show up.

Who Will Top Colorado's Snobbiest List?

Mountain towns? Of course. When your “starter home” costs more than most people’s lifetime earnings, things are going to feel a little exclusive.

Then you’ve got those polished Denver suburbs where everything looks perfect and everyone kind of knows it.

What’s funny is some of the big-name cities didn’t even crack the top 50. Denver, Boulder, even Fort Collins, they’re not leading the charge here.

Instead, it’s smaller, wealthier pockets doing the heavy lifting. Places like Aspen and Cherry Hills Village. You know, the kind of towns where “casual” still costs a fortune are right up there.

Read More: Blink and You’ll Miss It: The Tiny Western Slope Towns With the Best Views in Colorado

At the end of the day, “snobby” is subjective. One person’s dream town is another person’s “yeah, I don’t belong here.”

But if you’ve ever walked into a coffee shop and felt judged for not ordering something with oat milk and a backstory, you already know exactly what this list is getting at.

100 Snobbiest Cities in Colorado for 2025

Colorado loves to act chill, until you see the price tags and attitudes in some of these towns. This list calls out the places where “laid-back” quietly turns into “we’re better than you.” We asked A.I. to give us what it thinks the snobbiest towns are. Don't @ us, this is the robots speaking.
Filed Under: Places in Colorado
Categories: Colorado Local, Colorado News

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