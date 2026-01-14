At this point, it’s fair to ask the question out loud: Are we ever actually going to have winter in Colorado… or did it get lost on I-70 somewhere west of Vail?

Because if you’ve been waiting for snow boots, shovels, or that classic January misery we all pretend to hate but secretly expect, well, you’re going to be waiting a while longer.

What Western Colorado's Forecast Looks Like

The forecast is basically on repeat: dry, mild, boring. High pressure is parked comfortably to our west like it owns the place, and it’s showing zero urgency about moving. The result? Warm days, cool-but-not-that-cool nights, and absolutely no real winter weather to speak of.

Sure, meteorologists will politely mention that “flurries can’t be ruled out” in the northern mountains. That’s weather-speak for don’t cancel your plans, don’t wax your skis, and don’t expect anything Instagram-worthy.

Temperatures across much of Colorado are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Which sounds nice until you remember it’s mid-January and this is supposed to be peak snow-globe season.

Instead, we’ve got sunshine, thin clouds, and conditions that feel more like early March… minus the promise of spring.

Western Colorado's Weather Isn't Changing Anytime Soon

Even the longer-term outlook refuses to bring the drama.

The warm air mass over the western U.S. is holding firm, like it’s personally offended by the idea of snow. A few weak systems may brush northern Colorado, but they’re bone-dry and mostly just good for some extra cloud cover. That’s it.

There is some cautious optimism heading into Sunday and early next week. Maybe winter remembers Colorado exists. But the data is messy, and confidence is low. In plain English: don’t get your hopes up.

So, are we ever going to have winter in Colorado this year? Maybe. Eventually. Possibly.

But for now, winter is apparently taking an extended coffee break, and Colorado is stuck in this awkward, lukewarm limbo where it’s not cold enough to complain properly and not warm enough to enjoy guilt-free.

