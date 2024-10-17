Colorado, Are You Ready for Winter Weather + Cooler Temps?

Weather around Colorado has been warmer than usual this "fall," if you can call it that. When did you remember temperatures in the 80s through September and into October?

I have been a fan of the temps lately. I wish we could have weather like that year around. Don't get me wrong, I love cooler fall temps and snow. That said, the cooler temps and snow could stay in the mountains.

Read More: 11 Stereotypes People in Colorado Hate Hearing

Big Snow in the Forecast for Colorado Mountain Snow

One of my favorite things is heading to the mountains and seeing the mix of fall colors with the mountains blanketed in snow. There is nothing prettier.

This weekend (Oct. 18-20) the Colorado mountains could see some big-big snow.

Colorado October Winter Weather Tropical Tidbits loading...

According to the GFS model provided by Tropicaltidbits.com, the southwest mountains could see over 20 inches in some higher elevations.

If you're a skier or snowboarder, this is good news. Hopefully, the incoming Il Nina weather will treat the ski resorts well for the 2025 season.

Rain and Cooler Temps Hitting Much of Colorado

The areas that are not high elevation will most likely see rain on Friday, and much of Saturday. With the rain will come cooler temperatures.

Get our free mobile app

After this weekend's cold front, temperatures around Colorado should remain in the normal fall range. This may be the right time to shut down your swamp cooler and blow out your irrigation system.

What is your favorite Colorado season?

15 Signs That Mean Extra Winter Snow In Colorado Hoping for a cold and snowy winter? By paying attention to these indicators, Coloradans can get an early sense of how the upcoming winter might play out. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in Colorado: Is Yours on the List? Have you ever wondered which Colorado towns get the most snowfall each winter? We did too. We're taking a look at the top ten snowiest towns in Colorado as we head into the winter of 2023-20204. Is your town one of the snowiest places in Colorado? Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams