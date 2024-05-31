Of all the national parks in Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes National Park near Alamosa is one of the most underrated in the state. Did you know that the dunes at the park are the tallest in the United States?

Some Facts About Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park You May Not Know

Spanning 149,028 acres, the national park features the tallest dunes that extend 750 feet from the valley's floor. They also cover around 30 square miles containing a whopping 1.2 cubic miles of sand. Just think of the sand castle you could build out of that.

The dunes aren't the only features of the national park. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains provide an amazing backdrop.

Some of the Amazing Activities You Can Enjoy at Colorado's Great Sand Dunes

While at the park, you can explore high alpine lakes and 13,000-foot mountains. If you're there at the right time of year, you can enjoy Medano Creek which flows right through the base of the sand dunes.

If you're up for an adrenaline rush, you can try your skills at sandboarding (snowboarding on the sand,) or take a sand sled down the steep faces.

Hiking the dunes is one of the most popular activities at the park. Just be warned, during summer months, the sand can reach scorching temperatures. Also, make sure to take plenty of water as the area is extremely dry.

Any way you enjoy the Great Sand Dunes National Park, your whole family will have the time of their lives.