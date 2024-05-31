Look: Massive Sand Dunes in Colorado are a Monumental Sight

Look: Massive Sand Dunes in Colorado are a Monumental Sight

Of all the national parks in Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes National Park near Alamosa is one of the most underrated in the state. Did you know that the dunes at the park are the tallest in the United States?

Some Facts About Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park You May Not Know

Spanning 149,028 acres, the national park features the tallest dunes that extend 750 feet from the valley's floor. They also cover around 30 square miles containing a whopping 1.2 cubic miles of sand. Just think of the sand castle you could build out of that.

The dunes aren't the only features of the national park. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains provide an amazing backdrop.

Some of the Amazing Activities You Can Enjoy at Colorado's Great Sand Dunes

While at the park, you can explore high alpine lakes and 13,000-foot mountains. If you're there at the right time of year, you can enjoy Medano Creek which flows right through the base of the sand dunes.

If you're up for an adrenaline rush, you can try your skills at sandboarding (snowboarding on the sand,) or take a sand sled down the steep faces.

Hiking the dunes is one of the most popular activities at the park. Just be warned, during summer months, the sand can reach scorching temperatures. Also, make sure to take plenty of water as the area is extremely dry.

Any way you enjoy the  Great Sand Dunes National Park, your whole family will have the time of their lives.

Colorado is home to the tallest sand dune in the United States known as the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Reserve.

The park and reserve's main dune area is about 30 square miles, according to the Great Sand Dunes.

Colorado is home to many magnificent attractions, some that occur naturally, and some that are man-made. However, the Royal Gorge embodies both, with the highest bridge in the United States.

The bridge was built in 1929 and crosses the Royal Gorge at 955 above the Arkansas River, with a total length of 1,260 feet.

At a maximum elevation of over 11,000 feet, the Eisenhower-Edwin C. Johnson Memorial Tunnel on Colorado's I-70 is the highest vehicular tunnel in the United States.

The first bore of the tunnel was opened in 1973 and named for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the second bore was opened six years later, named for former governor Edwin C. Johnson.

