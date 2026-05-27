Nobody tells you Colorado has a geyser because hardly anybody knows about it.

We’ve got sand dunes taller than buildings, a mountain that looks like someone taking a nap with a horse, and there are still things Colorado-born haven't done.

So the geyser thing gets buried.

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Dolores, Sulfur, and the Smell of Bad Decisions

The hike to Geyser Spring outside Dolores feels like one of those places somebody should’ve lied about a little harder. The trail itself isn’t brutal. You’re not crawling up scree fields questioning your cardiovascular choices like halfway up Mt. Garfield in July.

It’s mostly a mellow San Juan National Forest walk through pine and aspen until the woods suddenly start smelling like rotten eggs and chemistry class.

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That’s your cue.

And then it’s just sitting there. Bubbling. Hissing. Looking deeply out of place in the middle of the forest, like Yellowstone accidentally dropped a side quest in southwest Colorado.

The weird part is how casual the whole thing feels. No giant visitor center. No tram. No gift shop selling “I Got Geothermally Scalded in Colorado” mugs.

Just a strange mineral pool tucked into the trees near Dolores, where the earth occasionally belches sulfur into the air hard enough to make newcomers rethink breathing.

The Sign Is Doing A Lot Of Work

The warning sign matters here.

This geyser releases hydrogen sulfide gas, which is a pretty solid indicator that the earth would prefer some personal space. Old-timers will tell you people used to soak there anyway, because apparently every generation needs at least a few citizens willing to challenge geology directly.

Read More: From Frozen Dead Guys to Fire-Breathing Dragons: The ‘Unusual’ Side of Colorado You Won’t Find on a Postcard

Western Colorado has a talent for hiding oddball stuff in plain sight.

That’s probably why the geyser works so well. You hike in expecting a quirky little thermal spring and leave realizing the state still has corners weird enough to feel slightly unfinished.

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