If November has felt more like a bonus round of September, you’re not imagining it.

Western Colorado has been basking in warm, quiet weather all week. You know, the kind that makes you think, “Sure, winter can wait.”

But don’t get too cozy. Mother Nature’s flipping the script, and she’s bringing friends.

Through Friday: The Calm Before the Chaos

We stay under a friendly ridge through Friday, which means milder temps and mostly harmless clouds drifting around.

Highs will remain well above normal with a delightful little gift if you’re still raking leaves in shorts.

Cloud cover increases Friday afternoon as moisture meanders in, but don’t expect much action just yet.

Sunday Kicks Off the Wet Stuff

Off the California coast, a low-pressure system is busy pushing an atmospheric river toward the West.

Some models show moisture levels at a very-not-subtle 200% of normal. What's that mean? Western Colorado is about to get soaked, snowed on, or both.

Rain and mountain snow will start Sunday morning into the afternoon. Snow levels begin near 10,000 feet, then drop to around 7,500 to 8,000 feet by Monday. In the Valleys? Yeah, we get rain. In the mountains, they get that early-season refresh. Classic November in Colorado.

Monday: A Brief Timeout

A tiny ridge sneaks in on Monday that offers just enough to catch our breath, with isolated showers hanging around. Don’t get attached. It won’t last.

Yep, another system may line up next week, potentially dragging in another atmospheric river. Models are still bickering, but the San Juans look favored for the biggest totals if this thing materializes.

Expect more mountain snow and valley rain, plus a shift back to seasonable temps.

Enjoy the warm stretch while it lasts. Western Colorado is headed for a much wetter, colder, and far more November-like pattern starting this weekend.

