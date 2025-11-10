Western Colorado: Warm Early Week, Cooler and Stormy by Friday

Western Colorado begins the week on a warm and quiet note, with unseasonably warm and dry conditions expected to hold steady through at least Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control of the region, keeping skies mostly clear and allowing temperatures to climb to five to 10 degrees above normal.

It will feel more like early fall than mid-November for the next few days.

Warm and Calm Early, Stormier Weather Building by the Weekend

There will be high clouds drifting through due to Pacific moisture riding over the top of the system. These clouds may take a little of the edge off daytime warming, but overall, it'll remain mild, sunny, and dry. This is expected to continue through Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

A change arrives late in the week, bringing a return to rain and snow.

Models show moisture being pulled into western Colorado from the southwest from an atmospheric river. A developing low-pressure system is expected to follow, which will help produce valley rain and accumulating mountain snow.

Storm Track Still Uncertain but Cooler Weather Looks Likely

There is still uncertainty regarding the exact track, timing, and strength of this system. However, the highest chance for accumulating snowfall is in the San Juan Mountains Thursday night through Friday.

Other ranges also have a moderate chance of light to moderate snowfall. Travel could become slick in higher elevations if the stronger scenario develops.

Regardless of how the storm evolves, cooler air is expected behind the system, with weekend temperatures trending five to 15 degrees below normal.

This will be the first more notable taste of late fall moving back into the region.

