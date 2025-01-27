I may be a transplant to Colorado, but I've been here long enough to consider myself a seasoned resident. Even though I've been here long enough to see vast changes --especially on the Western Slope-- there are still some friends and family members who like to visit.

While I love the occasional guest, I do not like the fact I feel like I need to be a tour guide. Sure, I have my favorite spots to take someone new to the state, but it's not what most want to see.

Colorado's Popular Tourist Attractions or Off the Beaten Path?

If you ask me, I don't want to visit any of the usual "must-visit" places, because that's where all the people are. I'm not a fan of the peoples. Give me an out-of-the-way amazing views spot and I'm content.

Yea, that works for me, but not for the people who want to see what Colorado is known for. Mountains, canyons, views, and all that jazz. So if you're looking for those, keep scrolling to see our top pics.

Some Even Better Choices in Colorado

Now that you've scrolled through the "tourist-laden" locations. I'll give you a couple of hints you need to visit.

If you're looking for the quintessential mountain town, skip over Breckenridge, Vail, and all those I-70 locations. Instead, hop off I-70 and run HWY 24 through Minturn to Leadville. This is where you'll see what mountain living is all about. Plus, you'll see a "modern" ghost town, the historical Camp Hale, and the best mountain views Colorado has to offer.

If you wanna blast through some canyons, the western side of Colorado has plenty to enjoy. One of my favorite "canyon" drives is Highway 141. Located just south of Grand Junction beginning in the small town of Whitewater, Highway 141 twists and turns its way through Unaweep Canyon as it makes its way to Gateway, Colorado where you can stop and enjoy an awesome collection of automobiles.

Continue on from Gateway and you'll travel back in time through Colorado's nuclear past with old uranium mining towns, as you follow along the Delores River.

I could go on and on about my favorite "tourist" spots, but that means there would be more peoples.

What are your favorites?

