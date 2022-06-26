Alpine Slides You Need to Check Out in Colorado This Summer
You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide.
These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in the winter, but summer is truly their time to shine.
Read on to see eight alpine slides you need to check out in Colorado this summer:
The Mustang Mountain Coaster | Estes Park
Located in Estes Park, the Mustang Mountain Coaster is the newest alpine slide in Colorado. You can purchase three-ride or single-ride passes to experience "a whole new level of exhilarating fun." The attraction is also open in the winter.
The Rocky Mountain Coaster | Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain isn't just for skiing. The ski resort is also home to The Rocky Mountain Coaster, one of the longest alpine slides in North America. It goes up to 25 miles per hour.
Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster | Vail
According to AlpineCoasters.com, the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster is around 3,400 feet long, takes about seven minutes to complete, and reaches speeds up to 35 mph. Purchase your tickets here.
Winter Park Alpine Slide | Winter Park
Winter Park Resort is the proud owner of the longest alpine slide in Colorado. If you purchase an unlimited activities day pass, you can also try the resort's gondola, climbing wall, putting course, and rope courses.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Alpine Coaster | Glenwood Springs
One of the many rides at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is the Alpine Coaster. This ride sends you down 3,400 feet of track and then reverses back to the top. This is the first ride built at the park.
Inferno Mountain Coaster | Durango
You'll find the Inferno Mountain Coaster at Purgatory Resort in Durango. The ride has a vertical drop of 300 feet, but you can slow it down if you want to take it easy (or speed it up if you don't).
Epic Discovery at Peak 8 | Breckenridge
Breckenridge Ski Resort houses two alpine rides at Epic Discovery on Peak 8. Try three different scenic courses on the Alpine Slide or get an adrenaline rush on the Gold Runner Alpine Coaster.
Breathtaker Alpine Coaster | Aspen
Reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster at Aspen Snowmass. The ride is right next to the Elk Camp Restaurant, so you can recover from your adventure with a snack.