In the summertime, especially when it hits 100 degrees, it's hard to think back to just a few months prior when the Colorado ski mountains were covered in snow and the lifts were running.

While winter may seem like it's half a world away, it now seems just a tiny bit closer following a couple of announcements made earlier this week regarding the opening dates of six of Colorado's major ski resorts.

Six Major Colorado Ski Resorts Announce Opening Days of 2023-2024

The biggest announcement was made by Vail Resorts, which owns numerous ski resorts in Colorado, Utah, California, and Washington.

Vail Resorts announced target opening dates for five of its Colorado ski resorts. According to the announcement, both Breckenridge and Vail Mountain plan to open on November 10th, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open on November 22, and Keystone will likely open sometime in the middle of October based on the snow conditions of the early season.

Another target date was released by Steamboat Resort which is planning on opening up the mountain for the 2023-2024 season on November 22, 2023.

While these six ski resorts are some of the largest and most popular in Colorado, other major ski areas such as Aspen Snowmass, Telluride Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Ski Cooper, Copper Mountain, Winter Park, and Eldora have yet to make similar announcements.

In addition, it doesn't appear that western Colorado's Powderhorn Mountain Resort outside of Grand Junction or Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs are ready to release their opening dates either.

See the full announcement from Vail Resorts here.

