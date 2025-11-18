If you’ve lived in Colorado longer than a single ski season, you already know winter here isn’t just weather, it’s a full-blown lifestyle.

So if you’re looking for winter fun that doesn’t involve scraping the windshield for the 47th time this week, here’s the good stuff.

Season Dates: December 19, 2024 – February 23, 2025 (weather permitting)

Ice Castles with LED-lit ice tunnels, frozen slides, and the how anyone could create this in their lifetime are the main attractions in Cripple Creek. Honestly, it feels right at home against that historic mining-town backdrop.

It’s beautiful, it’s immersive, and you'll probably run out of storage taking so many photos.

Remember to put on as many layers as you can handle, cause it's bound to be chilly.

Festival Dates: February 15 – 23, 2025

While you’re already in Cripple Creek, don’t miss the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. It's a totally separate event and absolutely worth the time.

Imagine walking down Bennett Avenue surrounded by massive themed ice sculptures, live carving, chainsaws, crowds, cocoa, and the whole winter circus.

You may want to step into a casino to warm your bones or throw down a few bucks.

Think of it as Ice Castles’ louder, more chaotic cousin.

Sculpting Week: January 24 – 28, 2026 with the Viewing Week: January 28 – February 3, 2026

Breckenridge doesn’t do anything halfway, and the International Snow Sculpture Championships prove it.

Teams from around the world take on 25-ton blocks of snow and carve out full-blown masterpieces by hand. No power tools. Just talent, teamwork, and a tolerance for freezing fingers.

Go during viewing week if you want the sculptures fully finished. And show up at night if you want to feel like you accidentally wandered onto the set of a fantasy movie.

Colorado's Winters Offer Something for Everyone

Between Cripple Creek’s glowing ice kingdom, its downtown sculpting festival, and Breckenridge’s global snow-carving showdown, you’ve got no shortage of reasons to go stand outside and be impressed while trying not to freeze.

