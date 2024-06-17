When you hear people talk about golf, Colorado isn't the first place you think of. Maybe that's because winter and skiing are what are promoted the most.

Believe it or not, most --if not all-- major ski towns have amazing golf courses with the same scenery you get while skiing.

If you're looking for the golf mecca of Colorado, you'll need to check out the Grand Valley on the Western Slope.

Colorado Offers a Plethora of Golf Courses

Outside of skiing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, Colorado offers some of the best golf courses the U.S. has to offer. You could spend your entire vacation hitting the links and not finish all the tracks in any region.

The whole Front Range is loaded with courses from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. There's even a stop on the PGA tour at TPC Colorado. All the courses around the Front Range and the northeastern part of the state will challenge the best golfers.

We don't need to mention the views, you'll need to make the trip and see for yourself.

Why Colorado's Grand Valley Needs to Be Considered as the State's Golf Mecca

If you've never been to Colorado's Grand Valley, it has everything the Front Range offers --minus a few bigger attractions, but that's OK-- and more.

Big mountains? Yep, we have them. Desert landscapes? For sure. Some of the best. Skiing?! Yep.

But the weather, the weather is what should bring you to the area to golf. While we get the chilly winter days, if the sun is shining, it's a great day to spend on the course. You could even hit the slopes in the morning, and come down to the Valley and hit the links.

Scroll through the 12 unique western Colorado golf courses that should show you why the Grand Valley needs to be Colorado's golf Mecca.

12 Amazing Western Colorado Golf Courses You Need to Play Colorado's Grand Valley is home to 12 unique courses that help designate it as a golfing mecca of sorts. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray