Best Mountain Bike Trails in Colorado for Spring Riding
Spring is here, and that means mountain biking season is kicking off in Colorado. While high-elevation trails are still snow-covered, lower-altitude areas are already prime for riding.
It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an expert; there's always a trail for everyone in Colorado.
What Colorado Areas Provided the Best Spring Riding Conditions?
Spring mountain biking in Colorado depends on the conditions. You'll want to find an area that offers trail dryness, temperature, and elevation. Our list of the best spring riding trails features all of these.
Think about the western side of the state and even the southwest. Grand Junction, Fruita, Cortez, and other "desert" areas are perfect for spring. Bonus: If you're in Grand Junction or Fruita, you might as well hit up Moab, Utah.
Top Spring Mountain Biking Trails in Colorado
Lunch Loops – Grand Junction
- Location: Grand Junction
- Difficulty: Intermediate to Advanced
- Why Ride? Grand Junction's Lunch Loops are one of the first trail systems to dry out in the spring. It features technical rock gardens and epic views.
Phil’s World – Cortez
- Location: Southwest Colorado
- Difficulty: Beginner to Advanced
- Why Ride? Phil's World in Cortez features some of the fastest and flowiest trails in Colorado. There are tons of fun rollers and big berms. This is a perfect trail for early season riding with minimum elevation gains, so you don't need to be on your A-game.
Hartman Rocks – Gunnison
- Location: Gunnison
- Difficulty: Beginner to Advanced
- Why Ride? Harman Rocks gets its name from the unique granite formations. The trail is at the right elevation and sun exposure to ensure early season riding. Expect to find technical and flowy trails alike.
Pueblo Reservoir Trails – Pueblo
- Location: Pueblo
- Difficulty: Beginner to Expert
- Why Ride? One of Colorado’s best-kept secrets for early-season riding. You'll have access to over 40 miles of singletrack with lakeside views and technical rock sections.
Kokopelli Loops – Fruita
- Location: Fruita
- Difficulty: Intermediate to Expert
- Why Ride? One of the most famous trail systems in western Colorado. The Kokopelli Loops feature a mix of scenic desert riding and technical challenges.
