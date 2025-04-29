I'm going to send you to one of my favorite places to go in Colorado; consider yourself lucky. The town itself doesn't have much to do, per se, but the area as a whole does.

You probably know this little town as Gateway. It really is a gateway to some of the most beautiful views you'll see in Colorado.

Getting to Gateway, Colorado, is Half the Fun

I love me a twisty, curvy canyon road, and Highway 141, which takes you to Gateway, offers one of the best driving experiences in Colorado. So much so, the famous trio from Amazon's The Grand Tour used portions of the road for "Jaaaaaaaags."

Read More: Weekend Adventures Await at These Colorado State Parks Near Grand Junction

If you're coming from the Grand Junction area, you'll turn west from Highway 50 near Whitewater. After you cross over the Gunnison River, the canyon driving begins as you follow East Creek up the valley.

Driggs Mansion Colorado Photo of Driggs Mansion along Colorado's Highway 141 (Photo by Google Street View) loading...

After you've driven over the Unaweep Divide, you pass by Drigg Mansion. The details about the mansion are sparse, but the weathered structure deserves a little attention from the passerby, so it doesn't become totally forgotten.

From here, you'll drive through beautiful high-elevation mountain views that spit you back into some of Colorado's red-rock canyon walls.

Get our free mobile app

Don't Blink or You'll Miss Gateway, Colorado

Seriously, it's that small. But that's the charm of it.

You'll pass by a church, a small school, the fire department, and the general store.

Gateway, Colorado General Store Gateway, Colorado's Quaint General Store (Photo by Google Street View) loading...

One of my first memories of living in Colorado was behind this general store. Some of my radio coworkers and I went down to Gateway to do a dynamite shoot. Yes, we actually shot at dynamite. It was a blast ... pun intended.

In Gateway, one of the foremost highlights is the Gateway Canyons Resort and Auto Museum, which was thoughtfully developed by John S. Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel. You remember when I mentioned the Grand Tour's trip to Colorado, they stayed here. I'm sure the three auto buffs loved the amazing automotive museum -- keep scrolling for your own tour of the amazing vehicles.

See All the Amazing Cars at One of Colorado's Premiere Auto Museums See all the killer muscle cars and classics shown inside Gateway Colorado's Auto Museum.

If you're up for the drive. Gateway and the surrounding area will provide you with amazing views. You can also travel a bit further southwest on 141 to see some of Colorado mining history, including the uranium mining towns.

These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’ If you love the feeling of community that is found on the Main Streets around America, you'll love a visit to the following towns right here in Colorado. Learn more about some of the oldest communities in the state that still feature this special part of old-time America. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams