Runaway Kangaroo in Durango, Colorado Sparks National Attention
A repeat escape artist pet keeps escaping in Durango, Colorado, and now it's making national headlines.
The protagonist of our story is Irwin, a 2-year-old red kangaroo, who has captured the attention of locals and law enforcement alike by escaping his owner's backyard and causing unforgettable sightings and a bit of a social media frenzy.
Who Is Durango, Colorado's Irwin the Kangaroo?
Irwin lives with his owner, Chris Ward, near Durango. Ward says that Irwin was legally purchased from an out-of-state breeder and has been part of the family since he was a joey.
In May 2025, Irwin hopped his backyard fence and made his first leap for freedom. La Plata County sheriff’s deputies helped wrangle the marsupial back home.
Irwin escaped again a couple of days later, leading authorities on a short chase through a residential neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the sight of deputies trying to corral a kangaroo has become a local legend.
Legal Questions Around Exotic Pets in Colorado
Owning a kangaroo is not technically illegal in Colorado, though local ordinances can vary. This case has ignited important conversations about exotic pet regulations, public safety, and animal welfare.
READ MORE: Exotic Pets You Can Own in Colorado
In the meantime, Irwin the kangaroo has become a local celebrity; kids are absolutely captivated by him. While some neighbors express skepticism, the majority agree: he is undeniably the most unique—and perhaps the cutest—addition to Durango in years.
