A repeat escape artist pet keeps escaping in Durango, Colorado, and now it's making national headlines.

The protagonist of our story is Irwin, a 2-year-old red kangaroo, who has captured the attention of locals and law enforcement alike by escaping his owner's backyard and causing unforgettable sightings and a bit of a social media frenzy.

Who Is Durango, Colorado's Irwin the Kangaroo?

Irwin lives with his owner, Chris Ward, near Durango. Ward says that Irwin was legally purchased from an out-of-state breeder and has been part of the family since he was a joey.

In May 2025, Irwin hopped his backyard fence and made his first leap for freedom. La Plata County sheriff’s deputies helped wrangle the marsupial back home.

Irwin escaped again a couple of days later, leading authorities on a short chase through a residential neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the sight of deputies trying to corral a kangaroo has become a local legend.

Legal Questions Around Exotic Pets in Colorado

Owning a kangaroo is not technically illegal in Colorado, though local ordinances can vary. This case has ignited important conversations about exotic pet regulations, public safety, and animal welfare.

In the meantime, Irwin the kangaroo has become a local celebrity; kids are absolutely captivated by him. While some neighbors express skepticism, the majority agree: he is undeniably the most unique—and perhaps the cutest—addition to Durango in years.

