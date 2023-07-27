Llamaste: Practice Yoga Alongside Llamas in Colorado This Summer

A key part of yoga involves coming to class with an open mind and heart, ready to take in the energy of others. But what if those around you have four legs, fuzzy faces, and adorably cute personalities? The vibes are that much better!

Fortunately for yogis in Colorado, there are quite a few chances to participate in classes alongside adoptable puppies, spunky goats, precious pigs – and now even llamas have entered the yoga scene.

Grand Hyatt Vail

This summer, the Grand Hyatt Vail is hosting several llamaste events. Set on the hotel's beautiful grounds, llama yoga is a one-of-a-kind activity with many benefits. Besides bending and breathing among the calming sounds of the nearby Gore Creek, the loveable llamas add an extra, unexpected sense of serenity.

Grand Hyatt Vail

The presence of animals at a yoga practice adds positivity to the space. Like puppies and goats, llamas offer unconditional love and companionship to yogis participating in the class. Having llamas around adds a playfulness that's guaranteed to leave guests feeling warm and fuzzy inside. Studies show that animals act as a natural antidepressant, naturally boosting our moods when we are around or interacting with them.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Canva

According to Vail Daily, llamas also have a very present state of mind and are acutely aware of their surroundings. They are not rambunctious animals and aim to please humans with their behavior.

If you missed the session on July 22, there are still two more chances to practice alongside the llamas. The next free on-site classes will be taking place at 3 p.m. on August 19 and 3 p.m. on September 23.

Grand Hyatt Vail

For more information about Llamaste, call the Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail at 970-476-1234