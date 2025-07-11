Wildfire Update: What Western Colorado Residents Need to Know About Sowbelly + South Rim Fires
Another wildfire in Western Colorado has prompted pre-evacuation orders for residents in the area.
The Sowbelly Fire that's burning in Mesa County and has burned northeast into Delta and Montrose counties has experienced growth since it started Thursday, July 10.
What We Know So Far
According to FireWeatherAvalanche.org, the fire has consumed 2,192 acres and is 0% contained. Inciweb Wildfire states that the fire is burning in pinyon-juniper fuels. Smoke can be seen from Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta.
Residents along Escalante Canyon, especially beyond the Pot Holes recreation area in Montrose and Mesa counties, are now on pre-evacuation status and must be prepared to evacuate if necessary. It is essential to take this precaution seriously and ensure you are ready to leave promptly if needed.
Campers must move to campsites near Highway 50 because of the narrow canyon and limited evacuation routes in case the fire spreads to Escalante Canyon.
Western Colorado Wildfire Updates
Along with the Sowbelly Fire, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison's South Rim Fire is still burning.
Read More: See Colorado’s Largest Wildfires So Far in 2025
The South Rim Fire has consumed over 1,400 acres and is currently 0% contained.
The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is still closed, and it's asked that everyone stay clear of the area as fire-fighting efforts continue.
