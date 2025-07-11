Another wildfire in Western Colorado has prompted pre-evacuation orders for residents in the area.

The Sowbelly Fire that's burning in Mesa County and has burned northeast into Delta and Montrose counties has experienced growth since it started Thursday, July 10.

Get our free mobile app

What We Know So Far

According to FireWeatherAvalanche.org, the fire has consumed 2,192 acres and is 0% contained. Inciweb Wildfire states that the fire is burning in pinyon-juniper fuels. Smoke can be seen from Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Delta.

Residents along Escalante Canyon, especially beyond the Pot Holes recreation area in Montrose and Mesa counties, are now on pre-evacuation status and must be prepared to evacuate if necessary. It is essential to take this precaution seriously and ensure you are ready to leave promptly if needed.

Campers must move to campsites near Highway 50 because of the narrow canyon and limited evacuation routes in case the fire spreads to Escalante Canyon.

Western Colorado Wildfire Updates

Along with the Sowbelly Fire, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison's South Rim Fire is still burning.

Read More: See Colorado’s Largest Wildfires So Far in 2025

The South Rim Fire has consumed over 1,400 acres and is currently 0% contained.

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is still closed, and it's asked that everyone stay clear of the area as fire-fighting efforts continue.

A Look At Colorado’s 2025 Wildfire Season (So Far) As the hottest months hit Western Colorado, residents are bracing for what could be a rough wildfire season. Keep scrolling to see the largest fires we've seen so far this year and where new fires have sparked in the past few days. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray