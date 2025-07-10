Wildfire Closes Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Skies around Grand Junction and much of Western Colorado are hazy with smoke from nearby wildfires.
Red flag conditions have hit Colorado and are now affecting a popular western Colorado national park.
What National Park in Colorado is Closed Due to a Wildfire?
The Black Canyon Of The Gunnison has started evacuating staff and visitors to the park. The park is also closed due to a wildfire that is affecting both rims.
This fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.
Much of western Colorado is under a red flag warning for the remainder of the day through 8 p.m. MST. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are forecast.
Hot temperatures will remain in the area throughout the weekend and into early next week. This could make firefighting operations difficult in the Black Canyon areas.
We'll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
