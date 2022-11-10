Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations

Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes.

What's even cooler is that there are several places here in Colorado that give you the chance to enjoy snow tubing and sledding at night! Scroll on to check out 7 locations that let you enjoy winter under the stars.

Get our free mobile app

The Meadows at Elk Camp

Name: The Meadows at Elk Camp, Snowmass.

The Meadows at Elk Camp, Snowmass. Location : Pitkin County

: Pitkin County Friday Nights: Go snow tubing and sledding under the lights at Snowmass on Friday nights. Snowmass celebrates Ullr the Norse God of Snow with sledding, tubing, fire-dancing, and more. Snow tubing is available on Friday nights, and daily after December 23rd, 2022.

Frisco Adventure Park

Name : Frisco Adventure Park

: Frisco Adventure Park Location : Summit County

: Summit County Snow Tubing: The tubing Hill at Nordic Center at Frisco Adventure Park will open for the winter on November 24th, 2022 (snow pending).

Fraser Snow Tubing Hill

Name : Fraser Tubing Hill

: Fraser Tubing Hill Location : Grand County

: Grand County Snow Tubing: Enjoy snow tubing at night at the Colorado Adventure Park near Fraser. This hill is just outside Winter Park and offers a chance to snow tube and sled from 10 AM to 9 PM. Children must be at least 3-years-old and are required to wear a helmet. Bring your own or rent one.

Keystone Adventure Point Tubing Hill

Name : Keystone Adventure Point

: Keystone Adventure Point Location : Summit County

: Summit County Snow Tubing: You'll want to take advantage of online reservations for the snow tube and sled areas. Due to the high elevation snow tubing is even offered during the summer seasons at Keystone. Another option here is the Nordic Center Hill which is nearby if the mountain is too crowded.

Coca Cola Tube Hill

Name : Winter Park Tubing (Coca-Cola Tubing Hill)

: Winter Park Tubing (Coca-Cola Tubing Hill) Location : Grand County

: Grand County Snow Tubing: Coca-Cola snow tube hill offers nighttime access from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 15th to April 1st in Winter Park.

Steamboat Springs Sled Hill

Name : Steamboat Springs Sled Hill

: Steamboat Springs Sled Hill Location : Routt County

: Routt County Snow Tubing: Enjoy nighttime tubing at Steamboat Springs Sled Hill beginning December 18th, 2022. The sled hill is open to the public at no cost. You'll need to bring all your own equipment to this location.

Adventure Ridge Activity Center

Name : Adventure Ridge Activity Center in Vail

: Adventure Ridge Activity Center in Vail Location : Eagle County

: Eagle County Snow Tubing: Snow tubing at the Eagles Nest is offered from 2 PM to 7 PM Tuesday to Saturday during peak ski season in Vail, Colorado. You can purchase a pass online by clicking here.

KEEP GOING: Colorado Boasts Some of the Longest Ski Runs in North America These Colorado ski runs are some of the longest anywhere in North America.

MORE: 15 Affordable Colorado Ski Trips to Enjoy This Winter Ready to hit the slopes this winter? Is the price tag is holding you back? Sharpen your skis with 15 affordable ski trips you can start planning right now.