Get ready for the cold. In Colorado, several valleys, including Grand Junction, Montrose, Cortez, and Durango, are under Freeze Watches, with lows expected to fall into the teens and 20s. Temperatures stay below normal on Tuesday, but skies turn sunny.

Light snow will continue across the northern and central mountains today, with the Park Range picking up two to four inches and other areas seeing only a dusting to a couple of inches.

A gradual warm-up returns on Wednesday into the second half of the week.

Get our free mobile app

Snow Continues, Roads Stay Slick

Light snow will continue today across some of the western Colorado mountains, tapering off by this evening. The Park Range will see the most accumulation, with two to four inches of snow, and locally higher totals near the highest peaks. Other ranges can expect a dusting to two inches.

Travel could be slow across Rabbit Ears Pass and, to a lesser extent, Vail Pass, where snow and blowing snow may reduce visibility and create slick conditions.

Hard Freeze Tonight

Behind this is a colder and drier air mass that moves in tonight. Expect widespread lows in the teens and low 20s across much of northwest Colorado and northeast Utah. There's a Freeze Watch in effect for several valleys, including Grand Junction, Montrose, Cortez, and Durango.

A gradual warm-up returns by midweek, with highs rebounding to near normal by Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More: Freeze Warning in Western Colorado? Here’s What to Do

For now, it’s classic late-October weather with cold mornings, blue skies, and just enough mountain snow to remind everyone that winter isn’t far away.

Colorado Winter Tips: How To Protect Pipes From Freezing Western Colorado can get incredibly cold during the winter months. Grand Junction's all-time low of 4 degrees on Thanksgiving 1952 shows extreme cold can even occur in the high desert. Sometimes steps need to be taken to protect your pipes during Colorado's coldest winter months. Here are 8 steps you can take according to TopShelfHomeService.com Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

Western Colorado Winters From Years Past - Bob Grant Photos Here's a short gallery of Robert Grant photos showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado winters. They sure are fun. Then again, sometimes the snow and cold temperatures result in trouble. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan