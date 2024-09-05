Colorado Mountains See First Snow of 2024
It's not officially fall yet, but Colorado has seen its first snow of the season.
While some of us are just getting ready to celebrate fall, Colorado has to be, well, Colorado and start showing signs of winter.
Arapahoe Basin Sees First Snow of 2024
Arapahoe Basin recorded their first snow of the 24-25 season this morning!
byu/Outside_Abroad_3516 inColorado
Reddit user, Outside_Abroad_3516, shared the above photo with the Colorado Reddit board today (Thursday, Sept. 5) showing a light blanket of snow above Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort.
Some of the comments say that Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Loveland, and Keystone all saw some snow as well.
Like it or not, winter is coming.
What Was the Earliest Snowfall in Colorado?
According to the NOAA, Pueblo, Colo. saw the earliest snowfall on September 10, 1898.
September 1961 saw early snow in Colorado Springs on Sept. 2. Denver and Alamosa both saw early flakes on Sept. 3.
The winter of 1886-1887 brought the "Great Die Up" blizzard which started on the Front Range and eastern plains.
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting an above-normal winter for cold and snowy weather. So make sure you have all your winter clothing ready, it might get nasty.
