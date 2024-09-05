It's not officially fall yet, but Colorado has seen its first snow of the season.

While some of us are just getting ready to celebrate fall, Colorado has to be, well, Colorado and start showing signs of winter.

Arapahoe Basin Sees First Snow of 2024

Reddit user, Outside_Abroad_3516, shared the above photo with the Colorado Reddit board today (Thursday, Sept. 5) showing a light blanket of snow above Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort.

Some of the comments say that Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Loveland, and Keystone all saw some snow as well.

Like it or not, winter is coming.

What Was the Earliest Snowfall in Colorado?

According to the NOAA, Pueblo, Colo. saw the earliest snowfall on September 10, 1898.

September 1961 saw early snow in Colorado Springs on Sept. 2. Denver and Alamosa both saw early flakes on Sept. 3.

The winter of 1886-1887 brought the "Great Die Up" blizzard which started on the Front Range and eastern plains.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting an above-normal winter for cold and snowy weather. So make sure you have all your winter clothing ready, it might get nasty.

When Colorado Cities Can Expect First Snow Fall? When can we expect the first snowfall in Colorado? According to the National Weather Service, the mean date for the first measurable snow in the state of Colorado is October 18th. Oddly, the actual first snows in the state rarely fall on that date.

Here's a look at a number of records for the earliest measurable snowfalls around Colorado. Information comes courtesy of the National Weather Service Extreme Weather Watch , and 9News Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

