Colorado is an awesome place to check out the changing colors during fall.

If you're the adventurous type, you can head out on a mountain hike to get up close and personal with nature.

If you're like most of us, you have too much going on or are just a bit lazy to venture out. It's worth the trip, but we totally understand if you can't find the time.

We especially don't want you to be like the eastern color peepers who have put their lives in danger trying to get the best views of fall colors.

This is where we come in, we've curated the best photos from around the state so you can just chill on your couch and check out the beauty Colorado offers.

Where are the Best Places to See Fall Colors Around Colorado?

Do you have a few hours for some storytelling? No, didn't think so.

If you're on the Front Range, just heading a bit west into the mountains will provide the colors you need. You don't even need to leave the highways if you don't want to.

Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park offer views and colors for days. You'll even get to check out some of the wildlife that call Colorado their home. Just don't try to pet or feed them, they are wild.

The central mountains from Silverthorne through Vail offer great colors and you don't need to leave I-70 to see them. You could even venture off the interstate into Breckenridge and follow Highway 9 south.

Once you get into the Western Slope, you'll definitely need to check out the Grand Mesa. It's one of the best places to check out fall colors. It's a bit off the beaten path if you want to stay on the main interstate, but it's totally worth it.

Since you're on the western side of the state, head south through Grand Junction on Highway 50 through Montrose and down to Durango. It may be a harrowing trip once you get on Highway 550, but the colors will distract you from the dangers of the road.

If you don't want to do any of that, just scroll through these amazing photos.

