It's my favorite time of the year ... fall. It's not that I dislike summer, I just get to the point where the hot temperatures wear me down. I love winter, too, but that gets older faster than summer.

Read More: When Will Colorado's Fall Colors Peak in 2024?

Colorado is one of the best places for fall. In the lower elevations, the temperature is almost perfect. Warm enough to enjoy outdoor activities, but not hot enough that you might die.

In the mountains, you'll get a mix of cooler weather, beautiful fall colors, and possibly a bit of snow blanketing the higher peaks.

Ya see it's the perfect season, IMHO.

What Makes a Colorado Town Perfect for Fall?

Where to start?

If you ask me, a Colorado town needs to have perfect surroundings. Lots of aspen trees, mountain peaks, and hopefully a river or creek flowing through.

It would help if you had aspen trees. Without aspens, you won't have the bright golds shimmering in the sunlight.

Mountain peaks are needed, well, because we're in Colorado. It wouldn't be the Centennial State otherwise.

A creek is a bonus. Just the sound makes it relaxing.

Now that we have nature covered, we'll need quaint shops, niche coffee shops, and restaurants with outdoor seating. If you're a parent, you'll want something that keeps the kids happy too.

Now that we have the requirements, let's review some of Colorado's best fall towns.

13 Colorado Towns That Feature the Best Fall Colors Fall is one of the best seasons in Colorado. For some, it offers a much-needed relief from summertime temperatures. For others, it means the beginning of the cooler-weather sports.

Whichever camp you fit into, we can all agree that the fall colors make the top of the list for celebrating fall.

Here are some of the best towns in Colorado to spend a fall day. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

When Will Colorado's Fall Colors Peak in 2024 One of Colorado's favorite fall pastimes is heading to the mountains to see all the fall colors . When, exactly, will it be the perfect time to check them out?

There are so many great fall color drives around Colorado , that it's hard to choose a favorite. Colorado has something to offer everyone if you're looking for a short afternoon outing or a weekend away in the crisp fall air. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray