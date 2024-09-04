13 Colorado Towns Perfect for a Beautiful Fall Day
It's my favorite time of the year ... fall. It's not that I dislike summer, I just get to the point where the hot temperatures wear me down. I love winter, too, but that gets older faster than summer.
Read More: When Will Colorado's Fall Colors Peak in 2024?
Colorado is one of the best places for fall. In the lower elevations, the temperature is almost perfect. Warm enough to enjoy outdoor activities, but not hot enough that you might die.
In the mountains, you'll get a mix of cooler weather, beautiful fall colors, and possibly a bit of snow blanketing the higher peaks.
Ya see it's the perfect season, IMHO.
What Makes a Colorado Town Perfect for Fall?
Where to start?
If you ask me, a Colorado town needs to have perfect surroundings. Lots of aspen trees, mountain peaks, and hopefully a river or creek flowing through.
It would help if you had aspen trees. Without aspens, you won't have the bright golds shimmering in the sunlight.
Mountain peaks are needed, well, because we're in Colorado. It wouldn't be the Centennial State otherwise.
A creek is a bonus. Just the sound makes it relaxing.
Now that we have nature covered, we'll need quaint shops, niche coffee shops, and restaurants with outdoor seating. If you're a parent, you'll want something that keeps the kids happy too.
Now that we have the requirements, let's review some of Colorado's best fall towns.
13 Colorado Towns That Feature the Best Fall Colors
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
When Will Colorado's Fall Colors Peak in 2024
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
12 Amazing Colorado Drives for Viewing the Fall Colors
Gallery Credit: Wes Adams