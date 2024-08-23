Whether you like it or not, fall will happen leading to winter. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's take a minute and celebrate the beautiful colors we'll see across Colorado.

If you're like us, you'll pack up the car, and head to the mountains to bask in the warm glow of autumn's changing hues.

Where are the Best Places to View Fall Colors in Colorado?

For me, I love to head to Colorado's Grand Mesa. It's just a short drive from Grand Junction, and packed with aspen trees glimmering in gold.

Another one of my favorite drives is Kebbler Pass which is home to one of the largest aspen stands in the world.

Of course, if you don't want to head too far off the beaten path, just driving I-70 will gift you with beautiful hues throughout the fall color season.

When Exactly Will the Fall Colors Peak in Colorado?

That depends on which part of the state you want to visit. If you're adventurous, you can hit all the region Colorado has to offer.

We'll see trees transforming from their summer greens into their fall golds, oranges and reds the second week of September.

In the higher elevations, you may see some changes the first week of September, even the end of August.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best times to view fall colors:

