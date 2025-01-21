I love to educate myself about odd things. Senseless informational tidbits that serve no purpose other than filling a void in my head. When I first moved to Colorado, I researched as much as I could about all of the things someone "needs" to know. In my educational journey, I learned some pretty odd things.

Colorado is Home to Some of the Largest "Whatevers"

By "whatevers," I mean things, places, and the such.

Did you know Colorado is home to the world's largest flattop mountain? That's the Grand Mesa on the Western Slope. What about the world's highest dunes? Those are located in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Just How Long is Colfax Avenue in Colorado?

Although it's been called the "longest street in America it is actually the longest commercial street in the United States, running more than 26 miles through Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, and Golden.

Colorado Is Home To the Longest Commercial Street In America: Colfax Avenue

The early days of Colfax looked a lot different than it does today. In 1926, Colfax became a part of US 40, a coast-to-coast highway, and became the "Gateway to the Rockies." The completion of Interstate 70 in the 1960s allowed motorists to bypass this city street leading to a steady decline of Colfax Avenue.

Colfax Avenue Today Leading Away from the Gold

Colfax Avenue is older than the state of Colorado. Originally, the road was tied to the gold rush of the 1850s and was called "Golden Road" and Grand Avenue.

In 1868, the name was changed to Colfax in honor of Schuyler Colfax who was a powerful Indiana congressman and Speaker of the House.

Colfax was instrumental in establishing Colorado's statehood, though it didn't happen until several years later.

The park and reserve's main dune area is about 30 square miles, according to the Great Sand Dunes