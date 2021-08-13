Are you looking for a fun and breathtaking hiking trail in Colorado? Would 4,688 of them be enough? How about we narrow it down a little? Here are the top 14 Colorado hiking trails according to Alltrails.

Summer, winter, any time of year, you'll find excellent trails all over Colorado. The biggest problem you have is choosing which you'll visit. Here are the 14 top-rated trails, some of which may knock a few items off your bucket list.

Who Says These Are the Best Hiking Trails in Colorado?

Who is Alltrails, and how did they come up with this info. Alltrails enables you to "Search over 200,000 trails with trail info, maps, detailed reviews, and photos curated by millions of hikers, campers, and nature lovers like you."

The site/app has been around since 2010. According to Wikipedia:

AllTrails is a fitness and travel mobile app used in outdoor recreational activities. AllTrails is commonly used for outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, climbing and snow sports. The service allows users to access a database of trail maps, which includes crowdsourced reviews and images. Depending on a user's subscription status these resources can be used online and offline.

How Do They Get Their Stats

The site built its data from 755,765 reviews of Colorado trails. One example from the list, Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop, earned its rating based on 7,739 reviews.

Why Did You List the Top 14?

Why 14, why not 10? Well, looking at their top picks, I had to go to #14 to find one of my favorites. At #14 on their list is the trail running alongside the Manitou Incline. They refer to it as the "Incline Trail," but I think of it as the Barr Trail.

Did Western Colorado Get Any Love

We did. On this list of the top 14, the Western Slope made an appearance.

Get Ready to Enjoy

Most of the trails on this list are accessible year-round. Only one on the list included mention of seasonal road closures limiting access. These trails are there for you to enjoy. Again, it's simply a matter of which trails you visit.

