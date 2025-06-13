When you're thinking about surfing, we're sure Colorado isn't the first place that comes to mind. If you think about it, it's probably not in your top five locations.

Of course, we don't have the big ocean breakers that you'll find in Hawaii or California. We definitely don't have the warm waters off the coast of Florida.

What we do have, however, are constantly flowing rivers that, with a bit of ingenuity or luck of nature, offer amazing surf waves.

You Can't Surf on a River, Colorado

Oh, we beg to differ, naysayer. Colorado has over 30 river locations where you can catch a wave. Albeit, some of them depend on the flow of the river, while others have adjustable wave features that can be fine-tuned at different flows.

To make this easy, we'll focus on a few of the more popular, "manmade" waves around the state.

Firstly, let's get into what you'll need if you want to river surf.

Here's What You'll Need to River Surf in Colorado

Obviously, you'll need a surfboard. Luckily, the guys over at Endless Waves have so much information on the different boards, we'll leave it up to them to help you out.

Just as, if not more than, important as the stick you'll use is the safety gear. If you're not familiar with enjoying Colorado rivers, you'll need to have the appropriate gear.

The state's rivers are cold. Some can be very-very cold. A decent wetsuit can help keep the chill away. There are some locations where you'll be able to wear your normal summer water gear, but it's a good idea to check into something to keep you warm.

Here are the non-negotiable items: a helmet and a life vest (or PFD). The first one will protect your brain, so you'll make the best decision to put on your PFD. Again, Colorado rivers are not friendly; they'll eat you up if you're not paying attention.

You're All Geared Up, Now What?

Head to the wave. It's the only way to start.

If you're a good person, friendly and chatty, the river surfing community is inviting. They'll help you get a start. They'll also tell you if you're in the wrong place --like the wave is a bit too much for your first time. They will, however, give you suggestions for your first go.

It never hurts to take along some liquid gifts for after the ride. It's just a little "payment" and, more importantly, a camaraderie builder with your newfound mates.

Just like any new hobby, you'll want to give it time to perfect, but we're sure you'll be hooked after a few trips.

