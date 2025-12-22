If today and tomorrow feel wildly out of place on the calendar, that’s because they are.

The National Weather Service states that record-breaking warmth moves into Colorado and sticks around through Tuesday, with dry conditions and temperatures running 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

Yep, that’s not a typo. December is officially off the rails.

Western Colorado Could Break Some Records

Eastern Utah and the Western Slope are getting a blast of warm air usually reserved for spring. Many locations are expected to break record highs, joining much of the West in a winter identity crisis.

Tuesday stays nearly as warm, though cloud cover increases a bit. Not enough to stop the heat, just enough to remind you something might be changing.

Late-Week Shift: Moisture Returns (Sorta)

By late Wednesday and into Christmas Eve, confidence is growing that moisture finally return to the forecast.

Temperatures stay warm, which means snow levels start high around 9,000 to 10,000 feet, and snow ratios stay low.

That means rain for most valleys at first, with snow largely confined to the higher terrain.

Enjoy the record warmth now, because wetter weather arrives late Wednesday, just don’t expect a classic Christmas snowstorm.

This looks more like rain in the valleys, snow up high, and a forecast that still has a few plot twists left. Stay tuned.

