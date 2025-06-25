Agencies around Mesa County have issued a Stage 1 fire restriction for the area.

Due to the dry weather, hot temperatures, and windy conditions, Colorado's Mesa County is primed for a potential wildfire.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office shared the information on Facebook, stating:

Combined with current dry conditions and consistently high temperatures, a single spark has the potential to cause a dangerous fire and spread quickly. In addition to adhering to fire restrictions, community members are asked to be aware of all other potential fire dangers when outdoors.

Here's what you can and cannot do during a Stage 1 fire restriction.

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

What Exactly is the 'Perfect Storm' for a Wildfire in Western Colorado?

high fire danger roadside warning sign in northwestern Colorado marekuliasz, Getty Images loading...

When everything lines up just right, the so-called "Perfect Storm" could cause a fire anywhere. These are the elements that cause this to happen.

Hot Temperatures – Heat dries out grasses, shrubs, and trees, turning them into fuel.

Low Humidity – Dry air sucks moisture from plants and soil, making fires easier to ignite.

Strong Winds – Wind fans the flames, spreads embers, and makes it harder to fight fires.

Dry Lightning – Storms that bring lightning but no rain can spark fires in remote areas.

Drought Conditions – Extended dry spells weaken vegetation and make landscapes more flammable.

Plenty of Fuel – Dead trees, dry grasses, and overgrown brush provide easy fire paths.

Steep Terrain – Fires move faster uphill, especially in Colorado’s canyons and mountains.

Safety Tips for Preventing a Wildfire in Western Colorado

It's not anything new; we just need to be extra careful when using items that could "spark" a fire. Just by paying closer attention, we have the power to prevent a wildfire -- as Smokey Bear always taught us.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always drown it, stir it, and feel it before you leave.

Don’t burn on windy days. Even small flames can escape and spread fast.

Keep a 30-foot safety zone around your home. Clear dead plants, leaves, and flammable debris.

Store firewood and propane away from your house, at least 30 feet is safest.

Trim trees and shrubs, especially near buildings, driveways, and power lines.

Maintain your vehicle. A dragging chain or a hot tailpipe can spark a fire.

Avoid fireworks and sky lanterns, especially during dry or windy conditions.

Use outdoor equipment carefully; mowers and chainsaws can throw sparks.

Follow local burn bans and fire restrictions. They’re there for a reason.

Report smoke or suspicious activity immediately. Quick calls can stop small fires from growing.

You can still enjoy the outdoors around a fire, just act responsibly.

