If you were hoping September would finally settle down and act like September, you'll have to wait a little longer.

Friday brings another round of showers and thunderstorms before the weather starts drying out for the weekend. Then, because Colorado apparently can't leave well enough alone, another batch of moisture could arrive next week.

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Friday Could Get Rowdy

There's still a lot of moisture hanging around Western Colorado, with atmospheric moisture levels running around twice what's typical for this time of year.

The National Weather Service is predicting isolated to scattered storms developing Friday afternoon and evening. Most won't be anything extraordinary, but a few could pack a punch with strong outflow winds, small hail, and localized heavy rain.

The best chances for those stronger storms appear to be in the far northwest and southeast portions of the region, although nobody else gets to completely cross their fingers and ignore the forecast.

Heavy Rain Is Still Worth Watching

We've already had several days this week where storms decided the forecast was merely a suggestion.

Friday's storms could produce enough rain in a short period to worsen existing flash-flood concerns, particularly in vulnerable areas. The morning cloud cover should limit how much the atmosphere can destabilize, but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of a few stronger cells.

So if you've got outdoor plans Friday afternoon, maybe keep an eye on the sky before deciding that you're definitely grilling at 5 p.m.

The Weekend Finally Calms Down

Storm coverage should decrease Saturday as the moisture slowly gets pushed out of the region.

By Sunday, moisture levels should be closer to normal, with most locations staying dry. A few showers could still develop over the mountains, but they're expected to be more of the "annoying sprinkle" variety than anything particularly dramatic.

Monday should remain relatively quiet as well.

Read More: CDOT Highway Warning: Why October and November Bring Peak Deer Collisions on the Western Slope

And Then Here We Go Again

The break may be short-lived.

Another storm system is expected to move into the Southwest Monday, potentially pulling another round of moisture north toward Western Colorado. Exactly how much moisture arrives is still very much up for debate.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms could show up Tuesday or Wednesday, but forecast models aren't agreeing on how that system will behave yet.

So enjoy the weekend. Dry weather is apparently being offered on a limited-time basis.

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