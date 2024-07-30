Wildfires Burning on Colorado&#8217;s Western Slope

Wildfires Burning on Colorado’s Western Slope

A few wildfires are burning across Colorado, with two burning on the Western Slope.

Currently, the biggest wildfire in the state is the Alexander Mountain Fire just west of Loveland, Colorado. That fire has already torched close to 2,000 acres.

Western Colorado's Kings Canyon Wildfire

Just southwest of Fruita, Colo., the Kings Canyon Wildfire ignited around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The Kings Canyon Wildfire has consumed over 213 acres and is currently contained at 10%, The rough and inaccessible terrain is making fire suppression difficult. Smoke can be seen in the valleys of Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade.

Western Colorado's Currant Creek Fire

The second fire burning on the Western Slope is the Currant Creek Fire approximately five miles east of Cedaredge, Colo.

The fire has burned over 183 acres of land and is currently contained at 10%.

Hot and dry weather is making firefighting difficult around the state.

We'll update this article as more information becomes available.

