If you haven't noticed, Colorado is burning down. We're not talking about the temperature either.

There are currently five active wildfires burning in the state. If we're not careful, we (humans) could cause more. That's why Mesa County is currently in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

Who Issues Fire Restrictions in Colorado?

In Colorado, there isn't a single agency that issues fire restrictions.

Federal agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and the US Forest Service are responsible for managing fire restrictions and closures on federal lands within the state.

State agencies like the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control coordinate wildfire management statewide and support local agencies with preparedness, planning, and response.

Locally, fire restrictions can also be implemented by county sheriffs and local fire departments within their jurisdictions. These are in coordination with the DFPC and federal partners.

What is Prohibited During a Stage 2 Fire Restriction?

Pretty much anything that can ignite a fire, especially if it's not easily controlled or extinguished.

Here's what you CAN'T do:

No open flames that aren’t liquid or gas-fueled (no campfires, charcoal grills, wood stoves, tiki torches, fire pits, etc.).

No fireworks.

No smoking except inside a building or vehicle.

No parking/ driving on grass or vegetation.

No burning debris without a permit.

No tracer rounds, explosive targets, or welding without a cleared 10-foot area and extinguisher.

We know there are going to be things on this list that our neighbors will ignore. Like fireworks, which are mostly illegal already. Just don't tell Billy Bob after a few beers.

If you're towing something, you want to make sure your chains are secure so they don't spark on the road.

All in all, just be careful with ignition sources.

What CAN You Do During Stage 2 Fire Restrictions?

Not much, unless it's easily controlled, or you have a permit.

Liquid or gas-fueled stoves, grills, lanterns, and gas fire pits (at least 3 feet from vegetation).

Agricultural burns are only permitted with a sheriff-issued permit.

It may seem someone is sucking the fun out of your life, but it's better than the alternative.

Fire weather and red flag warnings have been issued for the majority of western Colorado through Saturday. They are, however, likely to be extended due to dry conditions throughout the region.

